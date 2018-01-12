Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports on incidents and investigations

It may be 2018, but that hasn’t slowed the office of the Livingston County Sheriff who has remained busy the first two weeks of the new year.

Chief Deputy Claypole was flagged down on Ryan Lane east of Mitchell Road. A citizen had found a semi driver out of the vehicle and on the ground behind the trailer experiencing an emergency medical condition. EMS was summoned as the person was unresponsive and the deputy found no pulse. The chief deputy and citizen provided CPR until the ambulance crew arrived. The citizen was pronounced dead at Hedrick Medical Center.

A deputy stopped a vehicle that had been driving without head lights on at night and subsequently detained a minor in possession of intoxicants.

The department completed an investigation from December 26 regarding alleged theft of utilities. A suspect was identified and the incident report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of charges.

Officers from the department responded to a domestic assault complaint at a location on Liv 520. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Stephanie Marie Brownsberger, 45, Chillicothe for the alleged domestic assault and resisting arrest. The LCSO staff were required to carry the suspect from the place of arrest to the patrol vehicle due to her alleged continued resistance. The suspect was processed and turned over to Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail pending formal charges. Ms. Brownsberger has since posted bond and was released from custody.

The department began investigating a possible child sex offense where both the offender and victim are juveniles. The incident allegedly happened within the last 4 years. The Livingston County Sheriff is receiving assistance from the juvenile office and North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center.

Officers with the department began an investigation of Trash Dumping on Liv 424 near Ludlow. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the possible owner. That person was contacted and the trash has been cleaned up. The person contacted was uncertain how the bags got to where they were found.

An investigation began on a Domestic Assault which allegedly took place in Wheeling on or about December 30. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of Colten Nathaniel Berry, 22, Wheeling for alleged Domestic Assault 4th degree. Mr. Berry was processed at the LCSO and released on a summons to appear in Court.

The department began an investigation of a registered sex offender allegedly having a social media account and was not reporting the same on the required registration forms. The individual was interviewed and confirmed the violation. A report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney.

The Sheriff and officers of the department developed information from a fugitive investigation that an adult male with a parole warrant is possibly armed with a handgun and at a residence on the east side of Chillicothe. LCSO, Chillicothe PD, and Missouri State Highway Patrol surrounded the home and a short while later made contact with the homeowner she they arrived. Consent to search was given as there was not to be anyone in the home. The owner’s dogs had been moved to a different room in the home by unknown person but the fugitive was not located. Investigation continues.

An investigation into a possible child sex offense which was reported in December with concern a small child had obtained a disease. The LCSO received reports from Children’s Mercy Hospital that no offense had taken place. The case is closed.

The department is continuing with a harassment investigation which has taken place via social media. The initial report was in December 2017.

Arrests:

The department served a 96-hour order on a Livingston County resident. That person was then taken to a treatment facility per Court order.

The department served a Livingston County arrest warrant on Diana Marie Estes, 42, Carrollton, MO after she surrendered to the Livingston County Sheriff. The warrant was for alleged Failing to Obey a Judge’s Order on Pay or Appear from an original non-moving traffic offense. Ms. Estes posted bond of $262.50 and was released.

Officers with the department arrested Brenda Lea Burnett, 57, Breckenridge on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Probation Violation on original conviction of class C felony Possession of Controlled Substance. Bond was denied by the Court and Ms. Burnett was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail.

The department served a Livingston County arrest warrant on Mathew Jeffery Pike, 36, Chillicothe, for alleged DWI.

Citations:

A citation was issued a Springfield Missouri driver for speeding 84 in a 60 on U.S. 65 at Liv 410.

The department issued a Trenton driver a speeding citation for 78 in a 60 on U.S. 65 at Liv 226.

The department issued a Kansas driver a speeding citation for 82 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 405.

The department issued a citation for alleged Animal Abuse/Neglect was issued to a Wheeling resident for an investigation from December 2017.

The department issued a Chillicothe driver a citation for failing to register a motor vehicle with the Department of Revenue. The vehicle license had expired April 2016.

The department issued a Las Vegas resident a speeding citation for 83 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 255.

Additional Information:

The Department has been working with the Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail staff and Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren regarding a very violent and extreme escape risk detainee. There have been significant problems caused by the detainee which have required a significant amount of officer hours designated to that individual. We are seeking additional court action.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has been extremely busy with Court January 8, 9, and 10. During this time a total of 23 detainees appeared in Court. During this time the department logged a total of over 60 man hours on security and bailiff duty at the Livingston County Courthouse and with 2 floors of court taking place.

