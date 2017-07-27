Livingston County Sheriff seeks tips on cases of vandalism and theft

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has investigated 11 separate reports of damaged or stolen mailboxes in the northeast part of Livingston County.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the majority of the crimes took place north and east of Chillicothe and in the Wheeling area. He says those involved with the crimes face jail or prison time.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office asks the public for tips on the crimes.

Anyone with information may call the sheriff’s office at 660-646-0515, call the dispatch at 660-646-2121, or submit a tip through the website.

