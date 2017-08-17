Livingston County Sheriff seeking public’s assistance with investigation

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance on a burglary and stealing in the Mooresville area.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the sheriff’s office began an investigation Tuesday of the burglary and theft at a building in the 20 hundred block of LIV 408.

Cox reports the burglar or burglars forced entry into the building and removed several items, including an Echo chainsaw, a belt sander, a Black and Decker jig saw, a skill circular saw, a Kobalt drill bit set, a Stanley socket set, and a Stihl weedeater.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 or dispatch at 660-646-2121.

Crime tips can also be submitted through the Livingston County Sheriff’s website.

