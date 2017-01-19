Livingston County Sheriff reports on transfers to Missouri Department of Corrections

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office recently received court orders to transfer the following individuals the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Tiffany Midgyett, 26, Chillicothe for Probation Violation on Distribution of Controlled Substance, 120-day CODS program.

Rena Boley, 54, Chillicothe for conviction of Possession of Controlled Substance, 6-year sentence.

James Spath, 29, Braymer, for conviction of Burglary in the 2nd degree to receive 120-day CODS program in the Department of Corrections.

