Livingston County Sheriff reports on incidents and investigations

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation of peace disturbance at a children’s event at the Chula School. An adult female was cursing and creating a scene with the father of her children. The adult male was calm and polite and attempted to avoid the female. An incident report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of charges.

Deputy Sheriff/School Resource Officer Mike Lewis filed a report with this office on 6 juveniles that allegedly were in possession/consuming intoxicants on Chillicothe High School property. The report indicates 1 of those juveniles reportedly brought the mixed drink to school and was sharing. Parents and school officials were made aware of the situation and the juvenile officer will handle the matter.

During December the LCSO investigated a concern of a possible body having been buried in a rural barn several years ago. The preliminary review of the scene yielded reasonable concern of the possibility. The additional investigation involving digging, probes, and assistance from the Missouri Search & Rescue K-9 Unit shows there was no body buried there.

The LCSO responded to an address on Highway J regarding a trespasser and possible intruder of a home. The victim reported entering the home from the garage with groceries and noticed a white car with lights on facing the home, the vehicle then drove around outbuildings and onto an additional property. A search of the area did not show signs of forced entry or items out of place. Investigation continues.

The LCSO began an investigation of attempted burglary and property damage to an unoccupied home in Utica. The victim reported a possible relative attempted to force entry into the home to retrieve personal property that had been left behind. Damage to the door area was noted but does not appear anyone gained entry to the home. Investigation continues.

The department assisted the Chillicothe Police, Carroll County Sheriff, and Missouri Probation and Parole as a person posted very unusual and suicidal information on social media. One poster indicated they would post a video of the death. The person of concern was found alive in Carroll County and that investigation is continuing with the Carroll County Sheriff.

The LCSO recently handled a couple of child custody complaint issues and found no criminal violations had taken place.

Ordered Transfers to DOC and Parole Violation Returns:

Gary L. Mautino, 35, Chillicothe: Possession Controlled Substance – 5 years DOC consecutive

Lee Hines, 40, Avalon: Probation Violation – Endangering Welfare of a Child – 6 years DOC consecutive.

Randy Campbell, 35, Chillicothe: Parole warrant – original charge – possession controlled substance.

Steven Craig Evans, 31, Breckenridge: Parole warrant – original charge – possession controlled substance.

Citations:

December 12 the LCSO issued a Gallatin driver a speeding citation for 80 in a 55 on Highway 190 and Highway Y.

December 12 the LCSO issued a speeding citation to a Trenton driver for 77 in a 60 on U.S. 65 at Route K.

December 12 the LCSO issued a speeding citation to a Humphreys driver for 75 in a 60 on U.S. 65 at Liv 210.

December 13 the LCSO issued a speeding citation to a Jamesport driver for 43 in a 25 on Washington Street in Chillicothe.

December 13 the LCSO issued a speeding citation to a Kansas City driver for 85 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at the Grand River.

