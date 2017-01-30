Livingston County Sheriff reports on incidents and arrests

LCSO began an investigation on Identity Theft and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Device. The victim reported receiving notice his/her credit card had been illegally used in Massachusetts. The LCSO and victim are working with authorities in Gardner Massachusetts.

A deputy was at Southwest R-1 School conducting an investigation of alleged possession of controlled substance and possession of intoxicants on school property. A student was issued a citation for possession of intoxicants and was released to a parent. The investigation continues.

A deputy began an investigation of property damage to a mailbox on Litton Road. Investigation continues.

Deputy Sheriff/School Resource Officer Mike Lewis filed a report with our office regarding an assault between 2 juveniles who allegedly struck each other. School officials, parents, and the juvenile office have been notified.

Deputy Sheriff/School Resource Officer Mike Lewis filed a report with our office about 2 juveniles where 1 juvenile allegedly assaulted the other over striking a girl. School Officials, parents, and juvenile office have been notified.

A deputy had an abandoned vehicle towed from a location near Liv 230 and Highway V due to being a traffic hazard. The registered owner showed a Trenton Missouri address and was subsequently notified.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation of a business in the north part of Livingston County which allegedly has been operating with a revoked Missouri Sales Tax License. The owner(s) have been notified of the potential criminal violation and a report has been submitted to Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren for consideration. The LCSO was assisted by the Missouri Department of Revenue and local witness(es).

Arrests:

The LCSO arrested Arthur Lee Massey, 36, Chillicothe, on a Chillicothe Municipal warrant for alleged Contempt of Court. Mr. Massey was turned over to the Chillicothe Police Department.

The LCSO arrested Courtney Elizabeth Archer, 32, Chillicothe, on a Chillicothe Municipal warrant for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order/Contempt. Ms. Archer was turned over to the Chillicothe Police Department.

Tthe LCSO and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a location in Wheeling regarding a fugitive investigation. The suspect, Patrik Kristopher Lyons, 42, Wheeling, was arrested on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class C felony Domestic Assault in 2nd Degree. Mr. Lyons was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

A deputy served a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant on Haley Christian Bonderer, 31, Chillicothe for alleged Failure to Yield which resulted in an accident. Ms. Bonderer posted the $150 bond and was released.

A deputy stopped a vehicle on U.S. 36 and Liv 425 for 81 in a 65. The driver, David M. Oakley, 31, Kansas City, was subsequently arrested for alleged Driving While Revoked and Possession of up to 35 grams of Marijuana. Mr. Oakley was later released on a summons.

Like this: Like Loading...