Livingston County Sheriff reports arrest of 2 sex offenders

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol concluded 2 investigations of failing to properly register as a sex offender by failing to report a change of address.

On the morning of February, 15 officers from both agencies executed a search warrant related to the investigation in the 100 block of St. Paul Street in Chillicothe. Officers seized drug paraphernalia and an unknown substance which is to be tested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab.

Further investigation led authorities to another location in the 100 block of East Herriman where David Edward White, 54, Chillicothe was arrested for the alleged failing to register as a sex offender. White was found to allegedly be in unlawful possession of Alprazolam which is a controlled substance.

White was later transferred to the Daviess-Dekalb County Jail as a Livingston County arrest warrant was issued formerly charging White with alleged class E felony failure to register as a sex offender and class D felony possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 cash.

White is mandated by Federal and State law to register due to a 1988 conviction in Chariton County, Missouri for sexual assault with the victim being age 14 and a 1994 conviction in Adair County, Missouri for rape/attempted rape with a weapon.

A second investigation leads to the arrest of Thomas Leon Midgyette, 57, Chillicothe.

The allegation is Midgyette failed to report a change of address and was since residing in public housing and in Close Proximity to a school and/or daycare.

A warrant was issued in Livingston County associate court charging Midgyette with the alleged class E felony of failing to register. Bond was set at $5,000 cash and Midgyette was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail.

Midgyette is mandated to register by federal and state law due to a 1992 conviction in New Mexico of an attempt to commit a felony, criminal sexual contact of a Minor in 3rd Degree with the victim being 11 years old.

