Livingston County Sheriff hires new full-time deputy

Sheriff Steve Cox has announced the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has a new full-time deputy.

John Stafford was hired as a road patrol deputy and began his duties on November 01, 2017. Deputy Stafford has an outstanding resume, work history, and life-long dedication to serving this country, Kansas City, and now Livingston County. Sheriff Cox notes that John has been working with the department as Reserve Deputy and Bailiff since 2016.

We welcome John to our time full-time staff and are excited about working with him. John has a great deal of knowledge and experiences to share with our staff and area law enforcement. Sheriff Steve Cox

Deputy Stafford was raised in rural Georgia where he graduated from Lincoln County High School. He was married in May 1976 and has 4 children and 8 grandchildren.

John served his country in the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served in the 8th I Marine Barracks, Washington, DC and served duty at both the White House and Camp David. Deputy Stafford also served in Vietnam and during the Fall of Saigon.

John Stafford attended Morrow State University and Georgia Tech. Served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves and specialized in chemical warfare.

John has work experience with the U.S. Marshall Service in Kansas City, Missouri working part-time in Felon Security, Travel, and Court. John is retired after 17 ½ years with the Kansas City Police Department where he worked as Patrolman, Field Training Officer, CIT Officer, was a Certified DNA Collector, and Detective.

