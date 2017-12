The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services responded to a residence on U. S. 65 regarding a deceased person Tuesday.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports a preliminary investigation shows an adult female possibly overdosed on air duster compressed spray. He noted that a juvenile child discovered the mother in her bed.

The Livingston County Coroner’s Office arrived to provide assistance and took custody of the body.

Cox says an investigation continues.

