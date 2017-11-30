Livingston County Sheriff continues Secret Santa Project

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will continue its annual Secret Santa Project.

Sheriff Steve Cox says the goal of the program is to help those having a difficult time in their life due to uncontrollable situations.

Anyone wishing to contribute can send a check or money order to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 901 Webster Street in Chillicothe, zip code 64601 with attention to Sheriff Steve Cox or Captain Sindy Thomas. Cox asks to also include a return name and address.

The project began the began in 2011 and Cox adds that since that time they have seen people on their deathbeds smile, brought joy and tears to children, and helped seniors suffering from illnesses.

Call Cox or Captain Thomas at 660-646-0515 for more information.

