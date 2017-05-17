Livingston County Sheriff and ATF team up to curb alcohol sales to minors

Over the weekend of May 12, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force worked together in an operation in Livingston County to curb alcohol sales to minors.

The following citations were issued for alleged Supply of Liquor to a Minor:

Chillicothe woman cited in 700 block of Elm Street, Chillicothe at 5:38 p.m.

Chillicothe woman cited in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Chillicothe at 6:05 p.m.

Laclede woman cited in the 500 block of West Mohawk, Chillicothe at 6:36 p.m.

Breckenridge woman cited in the 600 block of Business 36, Chillicothe at 8:05 p.m.

Chillicothe woman cited in the 1,000 block S. Washington, Chillicothe at 8:30 p.m.

Chillicothe woman cited in the 500 block of Waite Street in Chula at 9:26 p.m.

Various other locations and people were checked and found to be in legal compliance.

The sheriff’s department reports that this project and the deputy overtime was funded through a grant managed by the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force.

Both organizations and the Division of Liquor Control have and will continue to host compliance training for employees and businesses in Livingston County and surrounding areas.

Like this: Like Loading...