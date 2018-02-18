Livingston County R-3 school PTO seeking donations

The Parents and Teachers Organization at Livingston County R-3 School in Chula is collecting items for its carnival and silent auction.

Donations will be on display throughout the event March 23 and all donations are tax-deductible and help support students, families, and teachers.

Past carnivals provided funds for landscaping at the school, new stage curtains, tables and chairs, students’ desks, and technology. Last year’s funds helped purchase chairs for the library, umbrellas and an umbrella stand, and Red Ribbon Week supplies.

Donors will be invited to the carnival, where they will be able to meet prospective customers. Anyone interested in donating an item should call the Livingston County R-3 School at 660-639-3135.

