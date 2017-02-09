Livingston County R-3 in Chula to hold carnival and auction

The Livingston County R-3 School in Chula will hold a carnival and silent auction March 24.

Funds raised will be used to support the Organization of Parents and Teachers and the school.

Past fundraisers have funded the school’s landscaping in front of the building, curtains for the stage, tables and chairs for school events, and technology to enhance learning for students.

The school used last year’s funds to purchase 42 desks for students.

You may call the school at 660-639-3135 for more information on the carnival and silent auction.

