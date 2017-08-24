Livingston County Prosecutor: No charges to be filed against officers in August 18 standoff

Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren has released a statement on his review of law enforcement actions during the stand-off and what authorities say was a “shots fired” incident last Friday night in Chillicothe.

Information was posted to the Facebook page of the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney. It states “after reviewing the reports, photographs of the scene, video, and other evidence gathered by the Highway Patrol”, he – the prosecutor – has no doubt that the use of force by Chillicothe Police Officers Jon Maples and Jacob Peterson was lawful and justified. The statement continued that no charges will be forthcoming for either officer.

Due to what he called an active investigation involving the suspect, the prosecuting attorney can not comment further on the evidence. The investigation was turned over to the highway patrols’ division of drug and crime control.

Warren commended the police officers for: “Their bravery, restraint, and obvious concern for human life and basic decency.”

An earlier report from Police Chief Rick Knouse said officers were allowed into the residence in the 1100 block of Broadway where they encountered a man armed with a handgun. The Chillicothe Police Chief has stated weapons were discharged, with the suspect sustaining minor injuries, who was then taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

Online court information shows 32-year-old Aaron Dorney Hecker of Chillicothe was arraigned Wednesday in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court.

He faces two counts of felony assault in the second degree and one count of resisting arrest or detention by creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to another person.

Associate Judge James Valbracht continued the court case until September 6 to set or waive a preliminary hearing. Bond was reset at $200,000 cash and Hecker was remanded to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

