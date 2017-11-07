Livingston County “Most Wanted” subject arrested after year-long investigation

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports that a nearly year-long fugitive investigation resulted in the arrest of a Chillicothe man Monday.

Thirty-three year old Jeremy James Cunningham was arrested on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged two counts non-support.

Cox says the sheriff’s office received tips Cunningham was out of state for several months, but he recently liked the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Cunningham was located in rural eastern Livingston County.

He had been a fugitive since December 2016.

Cunningham was transferred to the Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail, and his bond is $7,700.

