Livingston County Library to sponsor Christmas tree decorating contest

The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe sponsors a Mini Christmas Tree Decorating Contest.

Decorated trees must be no taller than 24 inches in height and can be brought to the library December 1st through 9th. Voting will be held December 11th through 16th.

Library staff will deliver them to area nursing homes December 18 and trees will be placed in rooms of residents or around the homes for residents to enjoy. The trees will be returned to the library after the holidays. Owners can pick them up from January 2nd through 9th.

The Livingston County Library encourages Chillicothe and the surrounding areas to participate in the event to have fun and help bring a spirit of caring to those who cannot spend Christmas in their own homes.

Call Monica at the library at 660-646-0547 for more information.

