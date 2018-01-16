Livingston County Library to host “Pajamas and Popcorn Movie Night”

The Livingston County Library Children’s Department will host a Pajamas and Popcorn Family Movie Night next week.

The event will be held in the second-floor courtroom of the library in Chillicothe Tuesday, January 23 evening at 5:30. Attendees are invited to put on their pajamas, grab a blanket and pillow, and watch Despicable Me 3, which is rated PG.

Popcorn will be provided during this event for all family members and no registration is required.

Contact Jodi Moore at 660-646-0563 or email [email protected] for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...