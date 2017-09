The Children’s Department of the Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold “Glow in the Dark Fun” later this month.

The event for children ages 4 through 7 will be the afternoon of September 14th from 4 to 5 o’clock.

Children can make glow in the dark items, including floam, sidewalk chalk, and bubbles.

Registration is required and is due by September 12. You may call the Livingston County Library’s Children’s Department at 660-646-0563 to register or for more information.

