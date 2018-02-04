Livingston County Library to hold programs for children

The Children’s Department of the Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold two programs this month.

Children four years of age and younger can attend Toddler Stay and Play Day in the library’s second-floor courtroom the morning of February 13th from 9 to 11 o’clock. The program will include puzzles, blocks, a ball pit, bubbles, stories, and various learning activities for families to enjoy together. It will be a self-guided come and go event.

Children three through 12 years old and their guardians are invited to a Cowboy and Cowgirl Roundup the evening of February 27th from 6 to 7 o’clock. The children will be able to sit in a saddle, lasso a cow, spend time in jail, visit the chuck wagon, and play or participate in multiple other games and activities. Seating is limited for the Roundup, and registration is required.

Children will receive invitations by mail once they are registered.

Contact the Livingston County Library Children’s Department at 660-646-0563 to register or receive more detailed information.

