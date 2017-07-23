Livingston County Library to hold “Kindness Drives”

The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold two more Kindness Drives as part of the Building a Better World summer program.

The library is collecting boxed and canned foods for the local food pantry at the corner of Ann and Locust.

Individuals can bring donations to the library or the food pantry directly. The library is also collecting items for the local animal shelter.

A list of needed supplies can be seen at the library.

Both drives will end July 31st, but the library encourages individuals to help local charities throughout the year.

Call Candy Warren or Kirsten Mouton at the Livingston County Library at 660-646-0547 for more information.

