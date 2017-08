The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold a program for teens to make one of a kind binders.

The Bling Your Binder program for sixth through 12th-grade students will be held in the library courtroom Wednesday evening at 5 o’clock.

The library will provide binders as well as other decorating supplies, but students may bring their own binders to decorate.

Registration is not required.

Contact Monica Holmer at 660-646-0547 or [email protected] for more information.

