Livingston County Library to hold 12 days of Christmas events

The Livingston County Library Children’s Department will be holding 12 days of Christmas events starting Friday, December 1st and extending through Monday, December 18th.

Events include activities such as holiday decorating, ornament making, a visit from Santa, a play by Parasol Puppets, and more. The Sugar Cookie Decorating event will be December 5th for ages 3 to7. The Gingerbread House event on December 6th is for ages 8 to 12. Registration for the two events is open now through Saturday. Call the Children’s Department at 660-646-0563.

A schedule is available online, also in the Children’s Department, and will be sent home with local students. For more information, contact Jodi Moore at 660-646-0563 at the Livingston County Library children’s department.

