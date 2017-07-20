Livingston County Library to feature Starlab Mobile Planetarium in upcoming event

The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold special events to celebrate the solar eclipse next month.

Library Director Candy Warren says StarLab is one of the events which will be held August 18. She notes there will be a 5:30 session that evening for those who make reservations as well as a few open sessions.

She describes StarLab as a mobile planetarium where people will be able to go inside to see projections of things found in the sky. Warren says a virtual reality trip through the solar system will be held August 24th.

Warren explains individuals can use their mobile devices and special glasses to interact with an application in a way that looks like a virtual reality scene with space objects. She adds that the library will provide several mobile devices to those who do not have one.

Warren notes that the library has 1,000 pairs of eclipse glasses to give out on a first-come, first-served basis starting August 7. She says the glasses will provide safe viewing of the eclipse August 21.

Contact Warren or Kirsten Mouton at 660-646-0547 for more information.

More information can also be found on the Livingston County Library’s Facebook page.

