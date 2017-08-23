Livingston County Library to feature news series in Children’s Department

The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will start a fall story time series in the Children’s Department next month.

The Wee Read story times will be held Tuesday mornings at 10 o’clock from September 5th through October 31st.

The story times will feature age appropriate stories, finger plays, songs, and rhymes and are targeted at children ages 2 to 5, but siblings, parents, grandparents, and caregivers are welcome.

Each program will be about 20 minutes long, and there will be a craft or activity before or after the story time. No registration is necessary for participation.

Contact the Livingston County Children’s Department at 660-646-0563 for more information on this program and other events.

