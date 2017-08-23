Livingston County Library to close and transition to new integrated library system

The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will be closed this weekend to transition to a new integrated library system next week.

The library will close Friday afternoon at 2:30 and be closed all day Saturday but will reopen with the new system in place Monday.

The library will make the change from Listen 2000 to Missouri Evergreen.

Library Director Candice Warren explains an integrated library system allows libraries to check out items to patrons, host a place for patrons to search the catalog, place items on hold and request items. She says the same features will be available, and patrons will get to keep their pre-existing library card numbers.

She notes one additional feature will be that the library will have access to materials from 29 other libraries. The library will also be able to send out hold notices and reminders via text.

Warren says patrons may want to print the lists of books saved in their current profiles through Listen as a precautionary measure.

The library will host a “Learn Missouri Evergreen” program in the library’s courtroom the evening of September 13th at 6 o’clock for those wanting help learning to navigate the new system.

Call the Livingston County Library at 660-646-0547 or email Warren at [email protected] for more information.

