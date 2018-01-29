Livingston County Library partnering with St. Lukes to present documentary “Being Mortal”

The Livingston County Library is partnering with Saint Luke’s Health System to bring the community a program called “Being Mortal.”

The documentary follows surgeon Dr. Atul Gawande as he shares the stories of people and families facing a terminal illness, including his own father. After the screening, participants can join in a guided conversation with palliative care professionals about end-of-life goals and learn how to identify and share their personal wishes with family members and healthcare providers. The documentary screening will last one hour, with about thirty minutes of discussion afterward. All attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a free copy of Gawande’s book, also titled “Being Mortal.”

Saint Luke’s Health System of Kansas City is one of 90 communities selected as a screening host of this important documentary, thanks to a grant received from The John and Wauna Harman Foundation in partnership with the Hospice Foundation of America.

For more information on this program, you may contact Monica at 660-646-0547.

