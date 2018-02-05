Livingston County investigation could lead to charges of assault and attempted murder

The Livingston County Sheriff’s office says reports were to be submitted to the Juvenile Office and Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren for consideration of seeking adult criminal charges in what authorities described as an assault and attempted murder investigation.

Sheriff Steve Cox said two juveniles were detained late Friday night after authorities were summoned to Hedrick Medical Center where a juvenile was being treated. Cox reports the juvenile reported walking to a remote location in rural Livingston County with two juvenile suspects. Once at the location, a series of events quickly transpired including the victim being choked multiple times, an attempt to tie up the victim with some type of rope, and attempted use of heavy tape to secure the victim’s limbs.

The victim also reported being beaten, threatened with stabbing, and intention to be tied up and left to die. At some point, a large rock was used in an attempt to hit the victim’s head resulting in injury to the victim. The sheriff remarked the intended victim was able to avoid being fully restrained and eventually secured freedom by agreeing to kill a different person the suspect or suspects allegedly dislike. Cox reports the victim subsequently was taken by a parent to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The victim reportedly was going to be released from the hospital after treatment of injuries.

The investigation included a search of the reported crime scene and seizure of evidence and resulted in the detention of two juvenile suspects. The juvenile office was involved, and parents were notified. Cox explained the office quickly alerted the other potential victim and family and confirmed that person had not been contacted and was safe. No evidence nor information suggests anyone else or facility was targeted or threatened.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department received assistance from Deputy and School Resource Officer Mike Lewis as well as the Chillicothe Police Department.

