Livingston County Health Center to offer Tai Chi class for seniors

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold a Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention class for seniors next month.

Mary Taylor and Ann Burchett will lead the free demonstration class the morning of September 8th in the Health Center classroom.

The class is for individuals age 60 and older or those living with arthritis, fibromyalgia, and other conditions causing balance issues and joint pain.

Tai Chi for Arthritis is a low impact form of exercise using movements that put minimal stress on muscles and joints.

It helps reduce the prevalence of falls among seniors as well as helps improve balance, increase leg strength, improve mobility, increase flexibility, reduce stress, improve posture, and reduce the fear of falling.

Weekly Tai Chi classes will begin at the Livingston County Health Center September 11th and are tentatively set for Monday and Thursday mornings at 10 o’clock.

Call 660-646-5506 for more information about the upcoming classes or to register.

