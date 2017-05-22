Livingston County Health Center to offer “Smart Connections” at Livingston County Library

The Livingston County Health Center to announces a Smart Connections® class series coming in June to the Livingston County Library Children’s Department.

Smart Connections® is a free program from Trauma Smart® for caregivers to connect, network and enhance skills in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere. Anyone who deals with kids can add tools to address challenging behaviors as well as to increase connection with your child.

Mary Taylor, RN and Maternal Child Health Coordinator at the Health Center will be the instructor. Classes will be held every Thursday in June from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Livingston County Library. Classes include: “Managing the Ups & Downs”; “Reading the Signs”; “Creating Comfort”; “Encouraging Growth”; and “Feelings Detective.”

Smart Connections® complements the Trauma Smart program implemented in Chillicothe R-II grades Kindergarten through 3rd grade. The project was funded by the Livingston County Health Center, Chillicothe R-II School District and special funding from the Crittendon Foundation.

Like this: Like Loading...