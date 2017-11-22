Livingston County Health Center to offer adult blood draw clinic

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will offer its last Adult Wellness Blood Draw Clinic of the year next week.

The clinic will be held at the office the morning of November 29th from 7 to 10 o’clock.

Several basic blood tests will be offered to anyone 18 years old and older. They include CBC/Chem Profile, a PSA prostate cancer marker, Hemoglobin A1C, vitamin B12 deficiency, or vitamin D. The tests cost $10.00 to $30.00 depending on the test.

Fasting will be required after midnight before most of the tests. Light snacks, as well as water, will be available at the clinic.

The clinic is an effort to encourage adults to get recommended preventative screenings conveniently and at an affordable price.

The Health Center encourages those attending the clinic to bring items to donate to the local food pantry to add to Livingston County Senior Citizens boxes in December. The items will be collected until December 12th.

Call the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506 for more information.

