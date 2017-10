The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold two flu shot clinics next month.

Livingston County residents at least 19 years old can receive influenza vaccines during a walk-in clinic at the health center the morning of November 3rd from 8 o’clock to noon.

Another walk-in flu shot clinic will be held at the health center November 21st from 11 o’clock in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon.

Those with private insurance or Medicare should bring their cards to the clinic.

