Livingston County Health Center to hold classes on mediation

Local News August 31, 2017August 31, 2017 KTTN News
Women Meditating

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold free meditation classes beginning in September.

Certified yoga and meditation instructor Kasey Peyton will lead the 30-minute classes, which will be held at the health center Wednesdays at noon from September 13th through October 18th.

The six-week class will introduce students to a different type of meditation each week with instruction on proper posture and breathing.

Students will learn information and helpful tips to develop a home meditation practice of their own.

Regular meditation practice can reduce stress, improve focus, stabilize emotions, and promote physical health.

You may call the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506 for more information.

