Livingston County Health Center to “Celebrate Our Seniors” on Tuesday

The Livingston County Health Center will host a “Celebrating Our Seniors” health fair Tuesday.

The health fair for older residents will be in the health center’s classroom from 10 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Vendors to be in attendance include Access 2 (II), Bella-Brooke Adult Day Center, Chillicothe Family Pharmacy, the Chillicothe Fire Department, Chillicothe Hy-Vee, Grand River YMCA, Hedrick Medical Center, Hometown Pharmacy, Hope Haven Recycling, Livingston County Health Center Diabetes Support, Northwest Area Agency on Aging, Senior Life Solutions, and University Extension.

Attendees will receive a gift bag and be entered for prize drawings.

Basic nursing services, such as blood pressure and adult immunizations, can be requested for that day as well.

The Livingston County Health Center will also hold free Memory Screening clinics through the Alzheimer’s Foundation the morning of May 30th from 9 o’clock until noon by appointment.

The National Memory Screening Program will provide 10 to 15-minute screenings to those concerned about memory loss.

The program’s objective is early detection and intervention.

Individual results should be shared with a health care provider.

Call 660-646-5506 for more information or to make an appointment.

