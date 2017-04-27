Livingston County Health Center to celebrate Older Americans Month

The Livingston County Health Center will celebrate Older Americans Month.

Public Information Supervisor Ann Burchett says May was designated Older Americans Month in 1963 by the Administration for Community Living.

She explains that the health center will promote the Age Out Loud theme to highlight issues older adults deal with. She adds that the center wanted to celebrate this year because of its Aging in Place initiative.

Burchett says this is the first year the health center will celebrate the month.

Memory screening clinics through the Alzheimer’s Foundation will be held the mornings of May 2 and May 30 from 9 o’clock to noon by appointment.

Celebrating Our Seniors Health Fairs will be held May 16 and May 23 from 10 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Cleaver Dermatology will provide a skin cancer screening clinic May 17 from 10 o’clock in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

A Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention Class will be held at the Silver Moon Plaza May 25 from noon to 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Burchett adds that the health center will also hold its regular Adult Blood Draw Clinic the morning of May 31 from 7 to 10 o’clock on a walk-in basis.

Call the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506 to register for an activity or for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...