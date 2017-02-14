Livingston County Health Center reports Influenza on the rise

The Livingston County Health Center reports that influenza activity is rising in Northwest Missouri.

The center reports the Northwest District has had more than 7,400 flu cases for the season as of last week, with more than 1,700 cases in the last week alone.

The Northwest District had about 450 cases for the season at this time last year with 14 positive cases were reported during the week a year ago.

The Health Center reports that flu vaccination rates for Livingston County children 18 and under were down this year. To date, only 466 Livingston County children received a vaccine this year compared to over 1,500 this time a year ago.

The Health Center reports that last year there was grant funding that allowed its nurses to give the vaccine at schools.

FluMist intranasal vaccine was also available.

It notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined FluMist to not be as effective as believed, causing many parents to opt out of getting their children vaccinated altogether.

The Center reports that the CDC has determined this year’s flu vaccine to be a good match to the two viruses circulating in the area.

The Health Center encourages area residents to practice flu prevention habits, including hand washing, social distancing, and vaccination for everyone at least six months old.

Call the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506 to schedule an appointment for flu immunization or attend a Tuesday walk-in office visit during regular hours.

