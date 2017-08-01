Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will celebrate World Breastfeeding Week with a Baby Fair.

The fair will be held at the health center the evening of August 8th from 5 to 7 o’clock and will include informational booths, prizes and giveaways, snacks, and car seat checks by the Highway Patrol.

All breastfeeding mothers or expectant mothers interested in breastfeeding are welcome to attend.

The Livingston County Health Center hosts a Breastfeeding Support Group in the health center’s classroom the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 in the evening.

The health center also lends out hospital-grade pumps.

Call 660-646-5506 for more information about the Breastfeeding Support Program.

Like this: Like Loading...