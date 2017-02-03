Livingston County Commission to meet Tuesday

Livingston County Courthouse

The Livingston County Commission will meet at the courthouse in Chillicothe Tuesday morning February 7 at 9:30.

The agenda says the commission will meet with state auditors at 10 o’clock; meet with Jennifer Presberry, Allstate Consultants, and Randy Railsback regarding the East Locust Creek Reservoir at 11 o’clock; and discuss county road and bridge matters.

The Livingston County Commission will also attend the annual County Commission Training at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia February 8 through 10.

