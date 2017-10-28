Livingston County Commission to meet Tuesday and Thursday of next week

Local News October 28, 2017 KTTN News
Livingston County Courthouse

The Livingston County Commission will meet at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe twice next week.

The meetings will start Tuesday, October 31  and Thursday, November 2 in the morning at 9:30 with Tuesday’s agenda to include Commissioner Dave Mapel attending the Transportation Advisory Committee meeting at the Green Hills Regional Planning Committee Meeting in Trenton at 11:30.

Thursday’s agenda includes meeting with Howard Danzig of the Employees Committed to Control Health Insurance Costs Group regarding self-funded health insurance at 1:30.

Post Views: 4

Sharing

Tags

, , , ,

About KTTN News