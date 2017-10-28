Livingston County Commission to meet Tuesday and Thursday of next week

The Livingston County Commission will meet at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe twice next week.

The meetings will start Tuesday, October 31 and Thursday, November 2 in the morning at 9:30 with Tuesday’s agenda to include Commissioner Dave Mapel attending the Transportation Advisory Committee meeting at the Green Hills Regional Planning Committee Meeting in Trenton at 11:30.

Thursday’s agenda includes meeting with Howard Danzig of the Employees Committed to Control Health Insurance Costs Group regarding self-funded health insurance at 1:30.

Like this: Like Loading...