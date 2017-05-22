Livingston County Commission to meet this week

The Livingston County Commission will meet at the Livingston County Courthouse Tuesday and Thursday next week starting at 9:30.

Tuesday’s agenda includes meeting with John Dwiggins from Howe Company at 9:30, the E 911 Advisory Board meeting with the Chillicothe Police Department at 10 o’clock, and Ed Douglas attending the solid waste meeting at the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission Office in Trenton at noon.

Thursday’s agenda includes bid openings for the bridge on LIV 269 in Medicine Township at 11 o’clock as well as discussion of depository bids at 1 o’clock.

