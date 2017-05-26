Livingston County Commission to meet regarding county roads

The Livingston County Commission will meet at the Livingston County Courthouse Tuesday and Thursday next week starting at 9:30 in the morning.

Tuesday’s agenda includes meeting with Phyllis Pryor regarding county roads at 10 o’clock and possibly entering into an executive session to discuss communications with an auditor at 11 o’clock.

Thursday’s agenda includes meeting with Shannon Howe of the Howe Company, LLC regarding a soft match bridge bid award at 9:30 as well as Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren regarding duties at 11 o’clock.

