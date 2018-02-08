Livingston County 4-H to hold shooting safety class

Livingston County 4-H will hold a Shooting Sports Safety Class next month.

The training will be held at the Litton Center in Chillicothe March 3rd from 8 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon with a meal provided.

All first-year shooters must complete a one-time safety training, or they will not be allowed to shoot. If a shooter cannot attend, he or she must make alternate arrangements to attend training in another county.

Register for the class by March 1st by calling 660-646-0811 or emailing [email protected].

Like this: Like Loading...