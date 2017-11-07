Livestock Symposium adds beef cattle marketing value

Beef producers will learn to capture added value in marketing at the 18th annual Kirksville Livestock Symposium, says Garry L. Mathes, chairman.

Farmers and ranchers, who may be price takers, can learn to increase the value of their cattle, Mathes says. Panelists and speakers will tell how at the Symposium, Dec. 1-2. Nationally recognized experts will tell of market venues and how to prepare cattle for sale.

Wally Olson, of Olson Ranch LLC, kicks off the beef session with his approaches to selling cattle. “Marketing offers a powerful tool to producers who use it,” Olson says. His talk: “All You Have to Own is a Cow.”

A beef industry panel will follow. Members are Tom Brink, CEO, Red Angus Association and founder of Top Dollar Angus; Mark Harmon, marketer, Joplin Regional Stockyards; and Don Graham buyer at D&E Cattle Co. Panelists will teach producers to capture more value at sale time. Brink will talk later on “Creating Valuable Feeder Calves That Everyone Wants to Buy.” Harmon returns to talk on “Marketing: Getting the Most $s Out of Your Cattle.”

New item brings nutrition advice from Eric Bailey, University of Missouri Extension nutritionist, Columbia. He covers: “Planning a Feeding Program for Weaned Calves.”

Rounding out the beef sessions, Jodi Pitcock, chief, USDA national market reports, will tell factors that affect cattle value. His talk title: “Show Me the Money.”

The Missouri Livestock Symposium has an agricultural trade show open during the two days.

The Kirksville Symposium meets at Matthew Middle School, 1515 Cottage Grove. The hours are 4 to 10 pm. Fri. Dec. 1, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 2.

In addition to sessions on beef, others are on horses, sheep and market goats. Other topics are forages, stock dogs, and farm succession planning. Multiple tracks go at the same time. The program is free, with no advance registration. The Symposium offers a free beef dinner, at 6 p.m. Friday and free lunch on Saturday. Meals are coordinated by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and sponsored by Missouri commodity groups. A volunteer symposium committee organizes the event.

Details are on the internet at www.missourilivestock.com. Or ask at Adair County MU Extension Center, 660-665-9866, or Mathes at 660-341-6625.

Like this: Like Loading...