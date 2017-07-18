Livestock shows on tap today at the Livingston County Fair

Several livestock shows will be held as part of the Livingston County Fair northwest of Chillicothe today.

Poultry check in and blood testing will be from 6 o’clock to 8:30 this morning, and the poultry show will be in the North Barn at 9:30.

Rabbit check in goes from 7 to 10 o’clock this morning with the rabbit advanced showmanship test at 7 o’clock tonight.

Breeding swine will arrive at 8 o’clock this morning, weigh in until 10 o’clock, and be shown at 1 o’clock this afternoon.

Market swine check in will go from 5 to 9 o’clock tonight with weigh in from 7 to 10 o’clock.

A music show rehearsal at the outside area will be at 6 o’clock this evening.

