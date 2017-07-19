Livestock shows, music and a dance on tap today at Livingston County Fair

North Central Missouri Fair

More livestock shows will be held at the Livingston County Fair northwest of Chillicothe today.

A rabbit show will be at 8 o’clock this morning with a sheep, goat, and beef check in from 8 to 11 o’clock.

Weigh-in of lambs, goats, and steers will start at 10 o’clock.

T-shirts may be picked up at noon.

A market swine show will be at 1 o’clock this afternoon.

Country Jamboree will be held at the outdoor arena at 7:30 tonight.

The Livingston County 4-H Council sponsor a dance at the Expo Center on the Litton Agri Campus from 8 to 10 o’clock.

