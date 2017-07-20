Livestock shows and Super Teen Contest featured at Livingston County Fair today

Livestock shows make up the majority of the day’s activities at the Livingston County Fair northwest of Chillicothe.

A sheep show will be held at the Expo Center on the Litton Agri Campus at 8 o’clock this morning with a goat show to follow.

A dairy show will be held at the Expo Center at 1 o’clock this afternoon.

4-H demonstration and Entrepreneurship Market will be in the Ag Building from 2 to 6 o’clock.

A steer show will be at the Expo Center at 3 o’clock.

The 4-H Foundations sponsor an ice cream social from 5 to 6 o’clock this evening.

Registration for the Super Teen Contest will be at the outdoor arena from noon to 6 o’clock, and the Super Teen Contest will be at the Expo Center at 7:30.

