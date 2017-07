There will be sheep, goats, rabbits, and poultry shows at the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show at Jamesport City Park this morning.

Sheep and goats should be in place at 8 o’clock with the sheep show to start at 9 o’clock, and the goat show will follow.

Rabbits should be in place at the shelter house at 8 o’clock, and rabbit show will start at 9 o’clock.

Poultry should be in place at the shelter house at 10 o’clock, and the poultry show begins at 11 o’clock.

