Linneus man hurt when dump truck overturns

The Highway Patrol reports a Linneus man sustained minor injuries when his dump truck overturned four miles south of Reger early Friday afternoon.

Seventy-three-year-old Paul Wiese traveled south on Route Z when his truck ran off the left side of the road and overturned, causing extensive damage to the truck. An ambulance transported him to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

The Patrol reports Wiese did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident and that the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

