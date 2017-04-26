Linne County to host class on growing alternative crops in your backyard

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a program on growing alternative horticulture crops at the Linn County Area Career and Technical Center in Brookfield the night of May 8.

Registration will be at 6 o’clock, and the program will start at 6:30.

Attendees will learn how to grow mushrooms and elderberries in their own backyards from Regional Horticulture Specialist Jennifer Schutter.

Registration is $15, which includes printed materials and a light meal.

Call the Linn County Extension Office at 660-895-5123 for more information.

