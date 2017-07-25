The Linn County Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual cost share sign up will start next month.

The sign-up for the fiscal year 2019 will run from August 1st through August 31st.

Summer construction practices will have higher priority than other practices as long as they meet eligibility requirements.

Those unable to be present for sign up may designate someone to sign up for them by completing a Landowner Authorization form.

Landowner Authorization forms are available at the Linn County Soil and Water Conservation District’s office in Brookfield, and they must be filled out prior to sign-up.

Call the office at 660-258-5732 for more information.

