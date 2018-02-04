Linn County Couple honored by Missouri Department of Conservation

A couple from Linn County received the Missouri Department of Conservation’s first Missouri Leopold Conservation Award.

Matt and Kate Lambert received the honor based on their conservation efforts on Uptown Farms. The Lamberts own north-central Missouri farms consisting of 2,000 acres of row crop, hay production, managed Conservation Reserve Program, commercial Red Angus cattle, and Hampshire and Dorper sheep.

MDC Agriculture Liason Brent Vandeloecht says the Lamberts demonstrate a conservation ethic that others should strive to emulate. He adds that they work to improve their agricultural operation to benefit the land, wildlife, and their bottom line because they want to be good stewards and says the Lamberts also want to instill the same conservation ethic in their children.

The Missouri Leopold Conservation Award is named in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold. In his book “A Sand County Almanac”, Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.

The Missouri Department of Conservation notes the award inspires other landowners and provides a visible forum where farmers, ranchers, and other private landowners are recognized as leaders.

